Flyers to and from Bengaluru suffer due to cancellations and need to report for travel early

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many passengers who had to fly out on Tuesday were hit by the bandh and cancellation of 13 incoming flights to Bengaluru.

The New Indian Express checked out the scene at the T1 and T2 terminals of Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday.

Among the distraught passengers was Sindhu Kumar, a senior school teacher in Melbourne who was forced to dash from Kerala to Bengaluru and wait for nearly 12 hours to board her flight to Australia.

"My flight from Kannur to Bengaluru was scheduled for Tuesday evening and I was to board my flight to Australia post midnight. However, Indigo cancelled this flight and I got to know of it on Monday night. The bandh was the reason, I learnt. So, I hurriedly caught the Tuesday morning flight from Kannur at 8.55 am and reached here at 10.05 am. I need to check in only by 10 pm. It is really frustrating to be sitting for 12 hours inside the airport like this," she said.

There are natural or operational reasons why flyers get stranded at airports worldwide, Sindhu observed. "But a bandh inconveniencing the public so much can happen only in India. One of the reasons why we do not want to return and settle down here," she added.

Among those forced to arrive early the airport on Tuesday were Preeti Mazumdar, A Surekha and Rekha M. "We were attending the Goldman Sachs funded training programme for women entrepreneurs which was to conclude today. News about the bandh and possible violence and cancellation of flights forced many in our batch, who had come from across India, to book last-minute flights paying at least Rs 5000 in excess and rush out of Bengaluru on Monday evening and night. We are here since 5 pm for our 10.45 pm flight. We knew someone who arranged a private cab to take us to the airport. So, the issue of reaching here was sorted," said Preeti.

Nieetesh Purohit was seen whiling away his time at T1. "My flight to Bhopal is only at 11 pm. While I usually come here from Bommasandra Industrial Area by 9 pm, I came at 7 pm today after I knew about the bandh. I took the Vayu Vajra like I always do. It was a bit empty today but ride was really fast due to the lack of traffic on the roads."

Of the 13 incoming flights said to be cancelled at Bengaluru airport, 10 were by Indigo. Flights from Delhi, Kochi and Chennai were among those cancelled.

The official reason cited was "operational reasons". However, people cancelling or rescheduling their tickets appear to be the real reason.

Indigo was yet to release an official statement by 9.30 pm despite asking for it repeatedly.

BMTC Vayu Vajra see few takers

Many private vehicles and even autos (who opted to ply) were spotted on Bellary Road dashing to the airport. The Vayu Vajra buses were running at skeletal strength but crowds had picked up post 6 pm.

Prabhakar Reddy, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, BMTC told The New Indian Express, "Ridership has definitely dipped today. We also curtailed some services due to poor patronage. But we have ro keep the shoe going on even if there are three or four people waiting to board us in order to sustain our regularity. We generally transport 12k to 13k people per day. But by the end of today, we might have carried around 6000 only. Our daily revenue of Rs 34 to 36 lakh will be reduced to half today."

