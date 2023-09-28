Home Cities Bengaluru

Choreographer hits a ton in traffic violations in Karnataka, told to pay Rs 56,000 fine

The violator is identified as Hasan Rahman, a 25-year-old, who is resident of Bilekahalli, who runs a dance studio at BTM second stage.

Published: 28th September 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

fines, Traffic police

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A dance choreographer, who had committed 99 traffic violations, was caught by the police after a video of him committing the 100th violation went viral on the social media platform X. The penalty for the traffic violations amounted to Rs 56,000. Police seized his scooter and gave him two months time to pay the fine, or else his vehicle (currently valued at Rs 15,000) would be auctioned.

In the video that has gone viral, the choreographer is seen riding dangerously in the opposite direction near Vega City Junction, Bannerghatta Road, posing a threat to other commuters, which was clearly captured by the dashcam of a car.

The violator is identified as Hasan Rahman, a 25-year-old, who is a resident of Bilekahalli. “Rahman runs a dance studio at BTM second stage. The traffic violations include 54 cases of driving without a helmet, 34 of a defective number plate, five of using a mobile while driving, three of no entry, and one each of no parking, parking on a zebra crossing, and triple riding,” the police said.

Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic (South), said, “We have seized the vehicle of the violator. His driving licence has been recommended for suspension.”  “Rahman has been given two months to pay Rs 56,000. If he fails to clear the penalty in two months, his vehicle will be auctioned”, a Mico Layout police said. A case was registered with the Mico Layout police station under the provisions of the IPC and Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic ruleschoreographer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp