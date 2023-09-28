Choreographer hits a ton in traffic violations in Karnataka, told to pay Rs 56,000 fine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dance choreographer, who had committed 99 traffic violations, was caught by the police after a video of him committing the 100th violation went viral on the social media platform X. The penalty for the traffic violations amounted to Rs 56,000. Police seized his scooter and gave him two months time to pay the fine, or else his vehicle (currently valued at Rs 15,000) would be auctioned.

In the video that has gone viral, the choreographer is seen riding dangerously in the opposite direction near Vega City Junction, Bannerghatta Road, posing a threat to other commuters, which was clearly captured by the dashcam of a car.

The violator is identified as Hasan Rahman, a 25-year-old, who is a resident of Bilekahalli. “Rahman runs a dance studio at BTM second stage. The traffic violations include 54 cases of driving without a helmet, 34 of a defective number plate, five of using a mobile while driving, three of no entry, and one each of no parking, parking on a zebra crossing, and triple riding,” the police said.

Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic (South), said, “We have seized the vehicle of the violator. His driving licence has been recommended for suspension.” “Rahman has been given two months to pay Rs 56,000. If he fails to clear the penalty in two months, his vehicle will be auctioned”, a Mico Layout police said. A case was registered with the Mico Layout police station under the provisions of the IPC and Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act.

