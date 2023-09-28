Draft notification: Respondents for further hike in guidance value  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 43 objections have been received from property owners to the draft revised guidance value for Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Area (BMRDA). The draft gazette notification was issued on September 8.

Most of them have demanded that the guidance value be increased more than what has been proposed. The deadline for submitting objections ended on September 23. The new guidance value will come into effect on October 1.

“Of the 43 respondents, 25 favoured a much higher guidance value than what we have announced. We proposed an average hike of 30%. But they want it to go up by 60% since the last revision was done five years ago. According to them, it should be in tune with the prevailing market value,” Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mamatha BR told TNIE.

Property owners want a higher value as it would help them when they sell their properties. It would also help them while taking loans by pledging their properties, said an official. “Even, they don’t mind paying a higher property tax,” Mamatha said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “The public response proves these points -- the revision proposed by us is a modest one and so people have accepted it, the higher value sought by most respondents proves that the need for a revision of the guidance value is justified, and there existed a huge gap between the market value of a property and the guidance value.”

Asked if the objections of the respondents will be considered, the minister said there is a central evaluation committee to examine them. “The committee members have almost completed their analysis of most of the submissions and we will take them into account. We are keen on implementing the revised guidance value on October 1,” he added.

SV Shivaram, who filed his objections, said the Rs 1.5-lakh/sqm hike in guidance value announced for the stretch between Silk Board and Banashankari (up from the previous 62,000/sqm) is inadequate. This stretch records numerous transactions and hence, it should be hiked to Rs 2 lakh/sqm, he added.

Hanumantha Gowda, another respondent, said the Rs 33-lakh per acre guidance value for the Hoskote-Nangudi area (up from Rs 22 lakh) should have been revised to Rs 40 lakh. Owners of properties in old localities in the city feel that the guidance value is high. Taking depreciation into account, the guidance value should have been reduced. A property owner at Mittal Towers was among those who favoured this.

