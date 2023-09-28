Maintain calm, decorum, appeal Muslim leaders

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Eid Milad to be celebrated on Thursday, Muslim leaders have appealed to the community to take out “decent” processions without disturbing the public. Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief priest of Jamia Masjid in City Market, held sermons last Friday and appealed to 3,000 mosques across Karnataka to tell the community about the importance of Eid Milad.

“As per Islamic beliefs, the community believes that Prophet Muhammed was born on this day and hence they take out processions. Now, we see that during processions, loudspeakers playing music are used, youth play with fire and block roads. All these practices bring a bad image to the community and hence I have asked the community leaders to ensure that these are curbed,” said Rashadi.

Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha said he has directed all institutions like dargahs and masjids that come under the board’s ambit to have meaningful celebrations like ‘Naath’ (recitation of verses of Quran) and songs in praise of Prophet Muhammad. “We have given strict orders not to have any type of DJ music in processions, which should be wound up at the earliest,” Basha said.

Traffic advisory

The traffic police have issued an advisory for Ulsoor gate traffic police station limits from 3 pm to 9 pm on Thursday. The routes to be avoided include Nrupathunga Road, BR Ambedkar Road, Nayanadanahalli Junction, Kimko Junction, Bapuji Nagar, and Market Circle.

