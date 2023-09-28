Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 1. I can’t wake up early and end up skipping my workouts. Are late-night workouts effective?

Any time is a good time for exercise. You may think that a late-night workout will have you so energised and you won’t be able to slow down, but the effects are quite the opposite. Research has shown that exercise helps you sleep deeper and longer. Please continue to exercise whenever you find time. It also helps drain out your daily stress and as an added bonus you’ll wake up feeling refreshed.

2. Last month I went for a trek and due to carrying a heavy backpack, I persistently got shoulder and lower back pain. Please suggest what to do about it.

Yes, the extra load on your shoulders make you lean forward and place stress on your lower back too, which will lead to aches and muscle strain. You need to strengthen your back and shoulders and increase muscle mass by doing weight-training exercises. Learn the exercises from a professional trainer and do them on alternate days. Since you are already in pain, don’t try to self-assist, take professional help.

3. I am a working professional but have a very sedentary lifestyle due to which I have developed belly and arm fat. Can you please guide me on where to begin working on it

Mindful eating will help you reduce belly fat. 70 per cent of weight loss comes from the diet. So watch what you eat. Say no to junk food, fast food, pastries, deep-fried food, sweets, or colas. Consume protein, fibre and plenty of fruits and veggies as this boosts metabolism and gives you a feeling of fullness. Exercise every day and drink plenty of water. Also, try taking small breaks from your desk. Even if it’s for five minutes or just to get a glass of water, do it.

BENGALURU: 1. I can’t wake up early and end up skipping my workouts. Are late-night workouts effective? Any time is a good time for exercise. You may think that a late-night workout will have you so energised and you won’t be able to slow down, but the effects are quite the opposite. Research has shown that exercise helps you sleep deeper and longer. Please continue to exercise whenever you find time. It also helps drain out your daily stress and as an added bonus you’ll wake up feeling refreshed. 2. Last month I went for a trek and due to carrying a heavy backpack, I persistently got shoulder and lower back pain. Please suggest what to do about it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Yes, the extra load on your shoulders make you lean forward and place stress on your lower back too, which will lead to aches and muscle strain. You need to strengthen your back and shoulders and increase muscle mass by doing weight-training exercises. Learn the exercises from a professional trainer and do them on alternate days. Since you are already in pain, don’t try to self-assist, take professional help. 3. I am a working professional but have a very sedentary lifestyle due to which I have developed belly and arm fat. Can you please guide me on where to begin working on it Mindful eating will help you reduce belly fat. 70 per cent of weight loss comes from the diet. So watch what you eat. Say no to junk food, fast food, pastries, deep-fried food, sweets, or colas. Consume protein, fibre and plenty of fruits and veggies as this boosts metabolism and gives you a feeling of fullness. Exercise every day and drink plenty of water. Also, try taking small breaks from your desk. Even if it’s for five minutes or just to get a glass of water, do it.