CPR training must for police: Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training will be made mandatory for police personnel in all the 12 training academies in the state. CPR education will be made part of the school curriculum,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. He was speaking after launching the ‘SOS QR Code’ and CPR education initiative program, by Manipal Hospital in the city on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals had requested that the state government should ensure that all police personnel, emergency service staff, schools and colleges should be giving out CPR training. He pointed out that hardly 2 per cent of the population is aware of how to give proper CPR. It is a life-saving skill, and knowing how to properly provide CPR will help save lives during an emergency.

Responding to the request, Dr Parameshwara and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government is working on a proposal to include ‘CPR training’ and ‘health topic’ - that will help students understand various diseases like cancer, heart attack, stroke and other lifestyle diseases, as part of the SSLC and PUC curriculum.

SOS QR code to alert ambulances

Along with this, Manipal Hospital also launched ‘SOS QR code’ which will be positioned at key traffic intersections and apartments for easy access during emergencies. “The QR code is designed to provide real-time information to the nearest Manipal Ambulance Response Service and state government’s 108 ambulance team, which will arrive and take the patient to the nearest hospital. These ambulances will be strategically stationed at various key points throughout the city,” Ballal said.

BENGALURU: “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training will be made mandatory for police personnel in all the 12 training academies in the state. CPR education will be made part of the school curriculum,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. He was speaking after launching the ‘SOS QR Code’ and CPR education initiative program, by Manipal Hospital in the city on Thursday. Earlier, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals had requested that the state government should ensure that all police personnel, emergency service staff, schools and colleges should be giving out CPR training. He pointed out that hardly 2 per cent of the population is aware of how to give proper CPR. It is a life-saving skill, and knowing how to properly provide CPR will help save lives during an emergency. Responding to the request, Dr Parameshwara and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government is working on a proposal to include ‘CPR training’ and ‘health topic’ - that will help students understand various diseases like cancer, heart attack, stroke and other lifestyle diseases, as part of the SSLC and PUC curriculum.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SOS QR code to alert ambulances Along with this, Manipal Hospital also launched ‘SOS QR code’ which will be positioned at key traffic intersections and apartments for easy access during emergencies. “The QR code is designed to provide real-time information to the nearest Manipal Ambulance Response Service and state government’s 108 ambulance team, which will arrive and take the patient to the nearest hospital. These ambulances will be strategically stationed at various key points throughout the city,” Ballal said.