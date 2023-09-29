Home Cities Bengaluru

District judge to be part of panel on Murugha mutt administration

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order while disposing of a batch of appeals.

Published: 29th September 2023

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court suggested that the District and Principal Judge of Chitradurga should be part of the committee constituted to oversee the administration and management of Shree Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeeta, till the representative of the president of the Vidyapeeta is appointed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order while disposing of a batch of appeals, questioning the order dated May 22, 2023, passed by the single judge, quashing the appointment of PS Vastrad as administrator because Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, pontiff of the mutt, is in judicial custody on charges of rape. 

Meanwhile, the division bench on July 3, 2023, directed District and Principal Judge, Chitradurga, to take charge as administrator of the mutt and Vidyapeeta, effective July 4, 2023. He was also directed to manage affairs relating to the day-to-day activities of the Vidyapeeta and mutt, but not to take any policy decisions. 

The single judge extended the term of the administrator for a period of six weeks as an interim arrangement, to enable the mutt devotees and prominent members of the community to devise a plan of action for the administration and management of the mutt and its institutions. The division bench, however, observed that this direction would not hold significance.   

After the court quashed the appointment of the administrator, the state government withdrew the appointment order. Later, a meeting was convened in which devotees of the mutt, leaders of Lingayat and other communities, directors and leaders of Basava Kendra and legislators unanimously decided to hand over responsibility of the mutt administration to Sri Basavaprabhu Swamy, and resolved to constitute an ‘overseeing committee’ in keeping with the rules under the Societies Registration Act. 

