IsKcon Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple inaugurated

Iskcon Cultural Centre, under the aegis of which the temple was opened, will have a Nyasadi Homa (7 to 8 AM), Maha Abhishekam (9 AM to 11 AM) and Bhoga & Shringara Arati (1:15 PM to 2:15 PM).

Published: 29th September 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple inaugurated in Kumaraswamy Layout on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HH Jayapataka Swami Maharaj and HH Bhanu Swami Maharaj, Governing Body Commission of Iskcon, participated in the grand opening of the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple on Thursday.

The temple is located on the 3rd main road, Samvruddi Enclave, 2nd Stage, Kumaraswamy Layout. Followed by the opening were Sri Sri Radha Krishna Pratishta Homa, Netronmilan, Vandayanam and Shayanadivasa. On Friday, the Iskcon Cultural Centre, under the aegis of which the temple was opened, will have a Nyasadi Homa (7 to 8 AM), Maha Abhishekam (9 AM to 11 AM) and Bhoga & Shringara Arati (1.15 PM to 2.15 PM). Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, is scheduled to visit the temple on October 1.

