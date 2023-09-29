Karnataka Tamil associations extend their support

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tamil Association’s Federation has extended its support to the state-wide bandh, where pro-Kannada organisations will be protesting the release of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. President of the Federation S Francis, said a communication has been sent to Tamil speaking population residing in Karnataka to extend their support and participate in the bandh.

“In Bengaluru alone, there are over 15 lakh Tamil-speaking population, and everyone is aware of the Cauvery water issue. The Tamilians here know the ground reality and hence will support the bandh,” said Francis. Joining Francis, founder president of Tamil Kannada Harmony and Welfare Trust, N Ramachandran said, “Unlike in the past, in 1991 and 2014, when anti-social elements took advantage of the protest and targeted Tamilians, people are more mature now, and will not resort to violence.”

Welcoming the support extended by the Tamil Associations and Tamil-speaking residents of Karnataka, Praveen said that the Tamilians here are also dependent on the Cauvery water, and their support for the bandh, will send a strong message to the TN government, and help them see that there is not much water in dams of Karnataka, stated Shetty.

SIDDHARTH’S MOVIE PROMOTIONS INTERUPTED

The Cauvery water crisis has had a significant impact on actor-producer Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru for the promotion of his multilingual film, Chithha, which was released in Kannada as Chikku on September 28. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, barged in and halted a press conference held by Siddharth. The activists questioned the timing of the event, and urged Siddharth to show support for the Cauvery protest.

