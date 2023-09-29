Teens kill 16-year-old in Karnataka for using filthy language

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Accusing a 16-year-old boy of using filthy language on a social media platform, a group of teens allegedly attacked him with swords, leading to tension at Yattinkeri village in Kittur taluk on Tuesday evening. The victim did not respond to treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi and succumbed on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Prajwal Mallesh Sunkad, a resident of Yattinkeri.

All the five accused have been arrested by the police among whom four are minors. Vishal Kallawaddar (19), one of the accused, is a resident of Mallapur village, close to Yattinkeri. According to police sources, the arrested had created a fake account on social media and started chatting with Prajwal. When the latter realised that he was being fooled by Vishal and his friends, he was infuriated and started chatting with them in filthy language on social media. This irked the others, who asked him to meet them to sort out the issue on Tuesday evening.

When Prajwal met Vishal and his friends, initially they tried to discuss the issue. But gradually the discussion turned into a verbal duel and turned violent. One of the accused attacked Prajwal with a sword from behind, when he was fighting with the others.

Prajwal received severe head injuries in the attack and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital in Belagavi for medical treatment, but he breathed his last. A case has been registered at Kittur police station.

