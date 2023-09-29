Home Cities Bengaluru

Will take action against those Enforcing Bandh, warns Top cop

Along with striking forces, the entire city police with personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Internal Security Division (ISD) and home guards will be deployed during the bandh.

Published: 29th September 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 07:45 AM

Kannada activists led by Vatal Nagaraj take out a rally urging people to take part in the bandh. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To maintain law and order during Friday’s state-wide bandh called by ‘Kannada Okkuta’ in protest against the release of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, section 144 has been imposed from 12 am on Friday till 12 am on Saturday. 

The bandh will be in effect for 12 hours from 6 AM to 6 PM on Friday. Similar to the recent city bandh, city police commissioner B Dayananda has denied permission for Friday’s bandh in the city. The security arrangements of 60 KSRP platoons, 2 RAF companies, and 40 CAR platoons that were deployed on Tuesday, will continue to be in place on Friday as well. The top cop has warned stern action against anybody involved in a forceful bandh.

Speaking to reporters, the commissioner said that no permission has been given for Friday’s bandh. “Those who want to protest can only protest inside the Freedom Park. It is illegal to protest anywhere in the city. Stringent action will be taken against those indulging in forceful bandh and only voluntary participation is allowed. More than five people cannot gather around at one place. Organisers will be held responsible for any kind of untoward incident and damage to public properties during the bandh,” he added.

“All the previous incidents that have happened during these types of protests have been taken into consideration. Notices have also been served to the organisations participating in the bandh about the denial of permission. More deployment has been made at sensitive pockets. Depending upon the situation, those who have a history of involvement in untoward incidents will be taken under preventive custody,” the commissioner said. 

Traders associations have announced that they will be extending their support for the bandh. M R Nandeesh, President of Karnataka Malls Association said, “Members of 64 malls who are a part of the association across the state, took a collective decision to close down operations on Friday in support of the bandh.” All 124 shops in Brigade Road and 474 shops in Russell Market will also remain shut on Friday. KR Market and Commercial Street will extend moral support.

