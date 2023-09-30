Bengaluru takes part in state Bandh actively, peacefully

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Friday’s Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations against the release of the Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu was totally peaceful in the city, said police officials.

Speaking to media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the bandh was totally incident free. Around 785 protesters who tried to hold protest rallies and processions in various parts of the city were prevented by the police. They were released later. Around 1,500 protestors gathered at the Freedom Park and all of them left peacefully after the protest.

“The bandh was peaceful. No untoward incidents have been reported from any parts of the city. There were no cases of stone pelting, burning of tyres and forceful protests. No shops were forced to shut by any protester anywhere in the city. Even vehicular movement was normal. During the day, there was less vehicular movement and shops were partially open. No one was forced to impose the bandh anywhere in the city,” the commissioner added.

Reacting to a question on the protests by film actors near the film chamber office at Shivananda Circle, the commissioner clarified that they had sought a prior permission, for the same.

No takers for KSRTC, BMTC buses

While the state-run KSRTC and BMTC buses were operational, there were hardly any passengers. KSRTC had lesser schedules operated on Friday, especially in the Cauvery heartland. BMTC operated only 3,587 instead of the regular 5,602 schedules due to the less crowd on Friday. Except for some private vehicles, there were hardly any cabs and autos to be seen in the city. Major bus stands and terminals including Kempegowda, Kalsipalaya, Yeshwathpur, Satellite Bus Stand, Shantinagar Bus Terminal also wore a deserted look.

Dip in OPD patients at hospitals

There was a noticeable dip in the number of patients visiting government hospitals and private hospitals, as many people postpone their appointments due to the bandh on Friday.

44 flights cancelled 'not due to bandh'

Around 44 flights were cancelled by various airlines on Friday till afternoon. However, the airport officials claim that it was due to various technical reasons, and not because of the bandh. On Friday 44 flights - 22 arrivals and 22 departures were cancelled due to recalibration, change in schedules and number of passengers. Pertaining to the protests held outside the terminal, the airport sources said that the police immediately reached the spot and took away all the agitators.

“Special arrangements were made for the passengers who had arrived early, fearing untoward incidents due to the bandh. Airport cabs and bus services were functional to help passengers,” a source from the airport said.

