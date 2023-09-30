Bengaluru taxi driver’s organs give new lease of life to five

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Family members of a taxi driver who succumbed to his injuries in a road accident have given a new lease of life to five people by donating his organs. The 22-year-old cab driver Madhan Kumar SV met with an accident at Dabaspet on September 24 and succumbed to his injuries.

While Kumar’s liver and left kidney were successfully transplanted at Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, his right kidney was donated to Manipal Hospital HAL, his heart to Jayadeva Hospital and his eye corneas to Narayana Nethralaya.

His parents, Vijay Kumar SV and Laxmi Devi, and brother Manjunath SV, who are residents of Somasagara Thanugundla in Nelamangala Taluk, made the courageous decision to honour their loved one’s memory by donating his organs.

Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, Sparsh Hospital said, “We commend the family for their exceptional gesture of kindness. Their decision to donate organs amid their own loss exemplifies their selfless spirit. Organ transplantation is a remarkable bridge between the grief of one family and the hope of another. We are dedicated to ensuring that every donated organ is used to its fullest potential, giving renewed hope to those facing critical health challenges.”

As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), the government body which oversees cadaver organ donation in Karnataka, initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from family members. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list and the organs were transplanted.

BENGALURU: Family members of a taxi driver who succumbed to his injuries in a road accident have given a new lease of life to five people by donating his organs. The 22-year-old cab driver Madhan Kumar SV met with an accident at Dabaspet on September 24 and succumbed to his injuries. While Kumar’s liver and left kidney were successfully transplanted at Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, his right kidney was donated to Manipal Hospital HAL, his heart to Jayadeva Hospital and his eye corneas to Narayana Nethralaya. His parents, Vijay Kumar SV and Laxmi Devi, and brother Manjunath SV, who are residents of Somasagara Thanugundla in Nelamangala Taluk, made the courageous decision to honour their loved one’s memory by donating his organs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, Sparsh Hospital said, “We commend the family for their exceptional gesture of kindness. Their decision to donate organs amid their own loss exemplifies their selfless spirit. Organ transplantation is a remarkable bridge between the grief of one family and the hope of another. We are dedicated to ensuring that every donated organ is used to its fullest potential, giving renewed hope to those facing critical health challenges.” As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), the government body which oversees cadaver organ donation in Karnataka, initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from family members. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list and the organs were transplanted.