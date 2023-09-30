Hot drinks for the approaching cold

Kamalesh Mesha By

BENGALURU: As the festive season approaches and temperatures start coming down, there’s nothing like a warm or a hot cocktail to infuse warmth and comfort into an evening, and also to imbibe the celebratory atmosphere. Hot cocktails have been around for centuries, and their delightful flavours and aromas are sure to warm the cockles of many a heart.

One of the most classic hot cocktails is the hot toddy. This simple-yet-soothing drink combines whiskey or brandy, or rum with hot water, honey, cinnamon, sometimes cloves, and a touch of lemon juice. Its steamy, fragrant qualities make it perfect for alleviating cold symptoms or simply winding down after a long day. For a hot cocktail that packs a punch, look no further than a spiked apple cider.

Combining warm apple cider with spiced rum, cinnamon sticks, and a dash of nutmeg, this cocktail is deceptively potent. Of course, who can forget the classic Irish coffee? A blend of Irish whiskey, dark coffee, sugar, and a generous topping of cream or whipped cream is an unforgettable way to spend a chilly evening.

For those with a sweet tooth, the hot chocolate martini is an irresistible choice. A blend of rich hot cocoa, vodka, and creme de cacao, garnished with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, this cocktail is like dessert in a glass. It’s the ideal treat for indulging in some self-care or impressing your guests at a winter gathering. So, whatever your preference, be it a potent cocktail or one that is sweet, there’s a hot cocktail to warm up to.

FIRESIDE TODDY

Version of the classic Hot Toddy

Ingredients

Aged rum 45ml

Irish whiskey 15ml

Spiced apple cider 60ml

Pineapple juice 20ml

Lime juice 15ml

Homemade cinnamon - clove syrup 15ml

Method

Mix cider, pineapple juice, lemon and syrup and heat just short of boiling.

Transfer to an old-fashioned glass, add rum and whiskey and garnish with apple and cinnamon stick

Berry Toddy

Vodka - 20ml

Rum - 20ml

Brandy - 20ml

Rosa Wine - 100ml

Cranberry Juice - 60ml

Homemade spice syrup – 15ml

Method

Mix all the cranberry juice and the homemade syrup and heat just short of boiling. Add vodka, rum, brandy, rose wine and garnish with cinnamon stick.

