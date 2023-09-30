Kannada film industry supports cause, 550 theatres shut across state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Kannada film industry and theatres also extended their support to the and state-wide bandh. This move comes after they were accused of not participating in the Bengaluru bandh, on Tuesday.

Participating in the protest organised by Federation of Karnataka Film Chambers Of Commerce, actor Dr Shivarajkumar expressed unhappiness over the allegation against the industry for not supporting in the Cauvery struggle.

He said, “The issue has always been there. Farmers are there on both sides and the state governments should sit across the table and find a solution.”

Actor Upendra noted that the Cauvery issue has remained unsolved for the last several years.

“Both the sides should take the initiative to maturely find a solution.” Actor Pooja Gandhi said, the entire film industry will unite when it comes to the interests of land, language and natural resources.

Actors Shivarajkumar, Shruti, Sri Murali, and others

during the protest

The federation president NM Suresh said that, when the film industry had decided to support, it also applied to theatres and hence theatres in Karnataka were closed.

“To counter the fingers pointed at the Kannada cine industry, I organised this gathering in 48 hours. The message is clear that ‘we stand by our farmers and their interest.” said Suresh.

N Kumar, a theatre owner said, that a decision was taken on Thursday evening not to take any bookings for morning and matinee shows across the state, as Cauvery struggle cannot be measured monitarily. In all, 550 theaters were closed in different districts, taluks and hoblis. Actor Darshan Togudeepa, Shruthi, Srujan Lokesh, Srii Mularli, Duniya Vijay Vaishista Simha and others were present at Freedom Park to protest along with other Kannada actors.

Apologising to actor Siddharth, and expressing displeasure over disrupting the press conference on Thursday, Shivarajkumar said, “Such actions will only bring bad name to the Cauvery struggle.”

