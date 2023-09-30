Markets and malls in Bengaluru remain closed till dusk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various traders’ associations including Russell Market Traders Association, Brigade Shops and Establishment Association, Commercial Street Association and Karnataka Malls Association had shut their operations completely till 6pm in support of the bandh.

Idrees Chaudhary, General Secretary, Russell Market Traders Association, said, the traders have always supported pro-Kannada outfits when it comes to the interest of land, language and natural resources.

“Trade activity usually start as early as 5:30 am at Russell Market everyday, however, due to the bandh call, we closed down operations from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. One day business loss is nothing compared to the Cauvery struggle,” said Chaudhary.

Similar scenes of empty roads and closed shops could be witnessed at Brigade Road and MG Road as well.

“The city has a population of around 1.3 crore people and its daily drinking water needs have doubled since the year 2000. There is a drought situation, and dams that release water have very less water. Forget summer, we may have a huge water scarcity during winter itself, this year,” said Suhail Yusuf, Secretary of Brigade Shops and Establishment Association.

Mayank Rohatgi, Secretary, Commercial Street Association, said no members in the association were forced to shut shops. It was all voluntary. “Some were also scared of their shops being attacked, and closed shops till 6 pm,” said Rohatgi.

