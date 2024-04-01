Bengaluru: Fake letter of ACS official sent to several departments

BENGALURU: An unidentified miscreant created a fake letter using the letterhead of the personal secretary to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Chief Minister, and sent it to several departments recommending regularising jobs of National Health Mission(NHM) workers.

The ACS’s personal secretary, Siddesh Pothalakatti, lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police in this connection on March 25. Pothalakatti, in his complaint, stated that on March 22, he learnt that a fake letter dated March 16 was sent to the departments of health and family welfare, finance and law.

The letter, which had a fake letterhead of his office, recommended regularising the employment of contract workers of the NHM, by considering it as a special case and that their services are essential. The fake latter also referred to a memorandum submitted by the NHM Employees’ Association, he stated adding that he had neither sent the letter nor signed it.

The complainant also noted that his office had not received any requisition from the NHM Employees’ Association. Besides, the serial number mentioned on the letterhead did not match with that of the format maintained in his office and all communication are done through e-office software. The police have registered a case of forgery.