Stabbing in Jayanagar park: Couple had fought over marriage

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman who was hacked to death by her male friend in a park in Jayanagar, had refused to marry him, leading to an altercation. She had returned from Kolkata to celebrate his birthday.

Jayanagar police arrested Girish alias Rehan, a cab driver. Police said the accused, a resident of 6th Block, Jayanagar, met Farida Khatun at a spa where she was working. They met frequently and grew close, until recently when they regularly argued over marriage.

Farida, who has two children, aged 22 and 16, had recently gone back to her hometown Kolkata to bring her daughter to Bengaluru for college admission. Farida returned with her children on Thursday, a day before Girish’s birthday.

On Saturday, Farida, her children and Girish spent the day together at a shopping mall, after which the couple dropped the children back at a lodge in JP Nagar. Farida and her children had been staying at the lodge.

The couple then went to Shalini Grounds, a park in Jayanagar, between 7 pm and 8pm. Their conversation took a heated turn and Girish stabbed Farida multiple times with a knife after she refused to marry him, stating that her children were her priority, police added.

Girish had converted to Islam in order to marry Farida. Moreover, he frequently doubted Farida because she had been working at multiple spas in the city, a senior officer said. Girish also suspected that she was refusing to marry him because of her interaction with male customers at the spas, he added.