In baadalon mein: Love’s many forms

BENGALURU: We often hear songs borne out of heartbreak and one-sided love. Tumken Siram’s 'In baadalon mein' draws similar inspiration, but focuses on the positive aspects of such feelings. Siram says the song celebrates finding solace in the beauty of love’s journey, regardless of its outcome.

“The story is about a person who is in love with someone but at the same time he knows that this relationship is never gonna happen. His feelings are never gonna manifest into something tangible. He takes it positively and is grateful for the experience that he’s going through while being in that love,” explains the city-based singer-songwriter, originally from Arunachal Pradesh.

He adds, “We all have in some way or the other experienced one-sided love. It could be as simple as having a crush on someone, maybe during our school days. So people know what I am speaking about. Without giving out much personal details it is somewhat inspired from some of my personal experiences.”

The song, a blend of electronic and acoustic music, resonated with many listeners, including fellow musician Saurabh Quril, who produced it. “Both of us could relate to this song that I wrote because he also went through something very similar,” says Siram. “Though the subject has had many negative approaches like some people hurting themselves, we wanted to keep it light and happy.”

Though written and mastered a year ago, the song’s release was delayed while Siram sought the perfect accompanying video. He ultimately chose animation to best capture the song’s essence. “In the video, I wanted to show the guy who is living in his world. He is some sort of scientist who is taking off from the world. The metaphor here means even though he is alone, he is not going to change just because this aspect of his life is not working out,” Siram explains.