Stress over tress

BENGALURU: Women often desire silky-smooth straight hair, resorting to various treatments and products such as conditioners and straighteners. Keratin treatment, a popular method, promises frizz-free, smooth, and straight hair. However, it comes with potential side effects, some unexpected and severe.

Recently, a startling case emerged where a woman experienced serious kidney injury and scalp burns following keratin treatments. This case prompted a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, shedding light on the potential kidney damage associated with keratin treatments.

Providing a detailed analysis of the case, Dr Santosh Headu, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at CARE Hospitals, explains, “A 26-year-old Tunisian-origin woman underwent keratin treatment in June 2020, April 2021 and July 2022.

She had no underlying medical conditions but experienced kidney injuries that were critical in nature coinciding with hair straightening treatments. She started experiencing severe symptoms after each visit to the salon like vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.”

“The kidney injury and symptoms occurred on the same day of hair treatment at the same salon. It was reported that she felt a burning sensation during the treatment and later experienced scalp ulcers. A Computed Tomography (CT) scan was conducted and concluded that blood was present in her urine but no infection was detected. Glyoxylic acid used in the hair treatment process by the salon was absorbed into her skin. This further made its way to the kidney and resulted in serious kidney injury.,” he adds.