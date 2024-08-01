28-year-old man dies after he accompanies friend to talk to in-laws in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old man was murdered when he accompanied his friend to talk to his in-laws about an ongoing domestic violence case. The incident happened in Ramanagara town on Sunday night.

The complainant, Imdad Ali Khan, 28, had some issues with his wife, who had returned to her parents’ house with their son. Imdad, who wanted to bring his wife and son home, appealed to his in-laws but they reportedly refused to send them. He then sought police help, following which his parents-in-law asked him to come home for a discussion, so the police complaint could be withdrawn.

Imdad took his close friend, Syed Afsan, along. They both lived in Rehamaniya Nagar in Ramanagara. Khan is a mechanic while Afsan was a driver.

Both families decided to work out a compromise, and during the meeting, it was agreed that Khan could take his wife and son back. When they were returning home, the accused, who are related to Khan’s wife, picked a fight again near Tippu Nagar New Extension. Imdad’s in-laws started arguing and tried to attack him, when Afsan intervened and was killed.

He was repeatedly stabbed between 8pm and 8.15 pm, and was first rushed to the government hospital in Ramanagara. From there, he was shifted to a private hospital near Kengeri around 10.45 pm, and was declared brought dead.

“When the accused were attacking Khan, Afsan intervened and was stabbed. Khan filed a complaint against seven accused, of whom three were arrested. A search is on for the other four,” said a police officer.

Afsan’s brother Zeeshan told TNIE that it was extremely unfortunate that he was murdered for trying to help his friend. Ramanagara Town police registered a case and investigations are on.