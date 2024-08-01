All undertrials need home food: Karnataka HC puts off Darshan petitions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted time till August 20 to the Inspector General of Prisons to pass orders on representations submitted by accused actor Darshan, who is in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, seeking permission to get home food, bedding, books, etc.

Granting time after hearing Darshan’s plea, the court orally posed the question to the actor’s counsel that every citizen or undertrial prisoner (UTP) requires a nutritious diet and authorities cannot create a distinction merely because the prisoner is poor, rich, influential, non-influential or an actor.

“If the accused’s health had deteriorated, the doctor would have been assigned. How can we make such a distinction because every UTP is also a citizen? There are scores and scores of UTPs, they also need a diet,” the court observed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while adjourning the next hearing to August 20, after the State Public Prosecutor submitted that time may be granted to pass orders on the two representations submitted by the accused, seeking access to home food, bedding, etc.