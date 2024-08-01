Woman writes to PM, says cops ‘ignored’ plaints on forced abortion

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman from Magadi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding action against her boyfriend for allegedly cheating her and forcing her to abort their child. She also accused the local police of failing to take action despite multiple complaints. The woman threatened to commit suicide if justice is not meted to her.

The woman, identified as Umadevi, and her boyfriend Dayanand (24) were in a relationship for a long time.

In her letter, Umadevi mentioned her relationship with Dayanand, and stated that she believed they would get married. However, when she became pregnant, Dayanand forced her to take an abortion pill and then “disappeared”. Despite her efforts to contact him, he remained unresponsive and ignored her calls. Following this, Umadevi lodged a complaint at the Ramanagar women police station, but claims no action was taken.

Dejected over not getting justice, she wrote to the PM on Wednesday, urging him to intervene and ensure justice is served. She demanded that Dayanand be charged with feticide and punished accordingly.

Umadevi’s letter, which went viral on social media, highlighted the alleged negligence of the authorities. She expressed her desperation and stated that she would commit suicide in front of the SP’s office if she doesnt get justice. She has been trying to seek justice for the past four months and claimed that her complaints to the women’s police station in Magadi, Ijoor police station and Ramanagara SP were ignored.