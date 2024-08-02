BBMP collected Rs 3K crore property tax from April 1 to July 31, Rs 600 crore more than last year

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Thursday that from April 1 to July 31, the Palike collected property taxes amounting to Rs 3,065 crore for 2023-24.

He told reporters here that compared to the same period last year, the Palike collected Rs 600 crore more. July 31 was the deadline to clear tax dues under the extended One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.

According to Palike ’s revenue officials, Rs 380.63 crore has been collected under the OTS scheme from 1.14 lakh defaulters.

Girinath said, “Around the same time last year, Rs 2,457.30 crore was collected. This year, the palike collected Rs 3,065.82 crore. The revenue increased after the Palike announced the OTS scheme to nearly four lakh tax defaulters. A survey helped the Palike to detect 16,904 property owners paying less taxes under various slabs. This resulted in the collection of Rs 163.13 crore from 6,723 property owners.”

He said notices will be issued under the BBMP Act to tax defaulters from now on. If they do not comply, the palike can seize their movable assets and also attach them. “This has been possible due to changes in the norms. We have a chance of collecting more taxes this year,” he added.