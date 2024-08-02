BBMP collected Rs 3K crore property tax from April 1 to July 31, Rs 600 crore more than last year

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Thursday that from April 1 to July 31, the Palike collected property taxes amounting to Rs 3,065 crore for 2023-24.
He told reporters here that compared to the same period last year, the Palike collected Rs 600 crore more. July 31 was the deadline to clear tax dues under the extended One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.
According to Palike ’s revenue officials, Rs 380.63 crore has been collected under the OTS scheme from 1.14 lakh defaulters.
Girinath said, “Around the same time last year, Rs 2,457.30 crore was collected. This year, the palike collected Rs 3,065.82 crore. The revenue increased after the Palike announced the OTS scheme to nearly four lakh tax defaulters. A survey helped the Palike to detect 16,904 property owners paying less taxes under various slabs. This resulted in the collection of Rs 163.13 crore from 6,723 property owners.”
He said notices will be issued under the BBMP Act to tax defaulters from now on. If they do not comply, the palike can seize their movable assets and also attach them. “This has been possible due to changes in the norms. We have a chance of collecting more taxes this year,” he added.
The officials said the Palike received around Rs 150 crore through demand drafts and cheques and this amounted to Rs 3,200 crore tax collection.
Asked if the OTS will be extended as many defaulters could not pay taxes due to heavy rain and software issues, Girinath said, “If we consider the rush since Tuesday, it appears they have become aware of it. Our software was slow. We will see how many more are yet to clear their dues and look into the demands of resident welfare associations and seek a report from the Palike ’s revenue department. The report will be submitted to the government.”
The commissioner said the palike is ready to collect relief items and stock them at the Glass House for those affected by landslides in the state and in Kerala’s Wayanad. People can transfer money to the Palike ’s bank accounts, he added. He said the officials held discussions recently with representatives of the World Bank in Delhi on loans for various projects in the city. They are preparing to send a report and later sign agreements with the bank.