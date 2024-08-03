Twist, ‘pout’!

BENGALURU: The worst thing about coming back from a languid holiday is that the ‘holiday-spirit’ seems to stick to you like glue! I was all pumped up after my short sojourn to Sri Lanka, to hit the ground running. I had assignments and meetings piled back to back, including a long-pending appointment with my doctor to diagnose why my back was giving up on me! After weeks of ‘quackish’ self-medication and physio, I was told very sternly by my kids to see a specialist.

The short holiday was a ‘softening-up’ ploy so I would see the specialist when I got back. It worked! Despite my whining that I was very busy, I was marched off to see my doc and she wrote down a host of tests to be done. I hadn’t seen her for nearly a year (I didn’t need to) so she too rubbed her hands with glee and ordered a series of scans and blood tests.

When I saw the amount of blood they drew I nearly fainted with shock while I silently cursed her under my breath. But Dr Sushila is a dear friend and she keeps me in check. A wonderful person and doctor I have implicit faith in her diagnosis, so much so that I would believe her if she told me the sun rose in the West!

I was cleared with a cheery ‘you are fine, now leave me alone!’ look and other than some minor shindig with my back (I need to exercise….arrrgh!), I’m as good as new. Of course, all that stress and unnecessary worry has worn me out and not withstanding a gruelling work schedule I’ve managed to insert a little holiday to my fave city Mumbai for a week! I doth protest; ‘I am a multi-tasker’. Give me a couple of hours and I shall multi-task some R & R time for myself!