Advanced nano systems offer new hope for stroke patients in India

BENGALURU: In India, people as young as 45 are suffering strokes, while the global average is 65 years. Advanced nano intervention systems improve treatment of stroke patients, a recent research has revealed.

These intervention systems help with enhanced early diagnosis and targeted therapy by utilising a combination of therapeutic and imaging agents to address cerebral ischemia – acute brain injury that results from impaired blood flow to the brain.

The multi-functional approach integrates targeted delivery mechanisms to navigate the blood-brain barrier - a major challenge in treating neurological conditions, said K Uma Maheswari, Prof at Sastra University, at the Bengaluru India Nano 2024 conference, on Saturday.

She explained that by combining peptides with imaging technology, the system aims to improve both treatment precision and monitoring capabilities.

A few studies demonstrate that these systems enhance targeting and reduce brain inflammation more effectively than traditional methods. They also show improvements in neuronal morphology, indicating better preservation of brain function.

The inclusion of imaging agents allows for real-time assessment, offering clearer insights into treatment efficacy. Following treatment with these advanced systems, behavioural tests conducted reveal potential benefits in cognitive functions, such as memory and learning, she highlighted. This suggests that the new technology not only addresses the physical damage caused by stroke, but also supports cognitive recovery, she added.

These systems represent a significant step forward in stroke management, particularly for younger populations in India who are increasingly affected by the condition. By offering more effective and personalised treatment options, these intervention systems could improve outcomes and quality of life for stroke patients both in India and globally, she said.