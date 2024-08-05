A celebration of verses

BENGALURU: Verses, whether spoken, written, or sung, can create movement, incite inspiration, propel ideas, and bring unity. Having it all under one roof is one of the greatest impacts of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival each year. The eighth edition concluded on Sunday, bringing together a diverse array of voices and forms of expression, with prominent poets like Jeet Thayil, Jayant Kaikini, and Varun Grover, as well as renowned icons like Shankar Mahadevan and M Nassar.
From budding poets to seasoned veterans, the festival saw a turnout in the thousands. The festival showcased a broad spectrum of poetic forms and performances, ranging from traditional verse to modern spoken word, as well as musical interpretations. One of the highlight sessions, Be Ecstatic, was led by Kaikini. “I believe there is a poet in everybody.
Some people write, and some people don’t, so I look at this festival as an amalgamation or meeting of readers rather than creators. A poet can’t exist without the reader; I cannot create poetry in isolation. Whatever I write takes on a new dimension when it’s evaluated in the reader’s mind, which is why this is a unique opportunity for every poet to meet the reader as well,” he said.
For Akshaya, an independent publisher, the festival offered an unexpected revelation. “The experience was great. I am not a poetry person at all, but now I think I’ve become one. The multilingual poetry session this morning was great. There was a rhythm to everything that I was able to pick up,” she shared, adding that one of the highlights of Day 1 was actor Nassar’s session. “As someone who grew up watching Tamil films, you wouldn’t know that these big names are also literary people, so that was great to experience,” she added.
The sentiment was echoed by another attendee, Yashika, a student who stumbled upon the festival by chance. “I was supposed to go for a reading date, but when we reached the venue, it was closed. Then we realised a poetry festival was taking place not that far, so we decided to just come and sit through some of the sessions,” she said.
The festival featured diverse voices, with young poets like Vikram Kumar, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two and has not spoken since, showcasing his written poetry. His works included themes of man’s creation and human conflict, offering a commentary on the human condition.