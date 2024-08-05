Tune of the times

BENGALURU: Singer Aditi Paul is delighted with the reception of Shukra Guzar from Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda. The song is a romantic and sweet number. “I fell in love with the composition as well as the lyrics the moment I heard it for the first time. Gulraj Singh is an amazingly talented musician. The lyrics by Manoj Yadav and the composition complement each other so well,” recalls Paul.

Before this, Paul had lent her voice to Sinha for the movie Lingaa, where the song was composed by celebrated singer AR Rahman. Paul has also lent her voice to many other actors, including Deepika Padukone in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which went viral at the time of its release.

While playback singers often have that one actor whom fans feel the voice suits the most, Paul does not take these things seriously. “I don’t think about these things. My job is to learn the song and sing it. But I always ask about the situation and the background so that I can emote accordingly. Having said that, I genuinely think I am blessed to have these wonderful opportunities,” says Paul, who was in the city for a show. “The

Bengaluru audience has always been so enthusiastic and loving,” adds the trained classical singer, who started her journey as a contestant on Indian Idol.

With the music industry grappling with the fear of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over, Paul is calm and practical about it. “AI can replace only a vocal texture, but when it comes to emotions, it has to have the human touch,” she says. Paul is currently working on a few independent songs and will be releasing one of her compositions next month.