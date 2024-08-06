An American dream

BENGALURU: It’s been two weeks since film and TV editor Varun Vishwanath found out that he, along with his co-editor Patrick Tuck, has been nominated for the Best Editor category at the Emmy Awards for the TV series Reservation Dogs. The 41-year-old ‘Bengaluru Boy’ says he still pinches himself to believe the news.
“It was one of those rough mornings, and my wife and I were rushing to drop our three-year-old off at preschool. On our way back, my co-editor, Patrick, called me. We weren’t working on anything together at that time, so I was very surprised he was calling. Then he said, ‘We got nominated.’ I sort of expected that the series would be nominated for Best Comedy Series as it was doing pretty well. But Patrick immediately corrected me. ‘No, no, you and I. We got nominated for best editing.’ I was in the middle of the road, driving, and I was just shocked. I just stopped the car. This is crazy,” recalls Vishwanath.
Despite being comfortably settled in Los Angeles, Vishwanath, who attended Sri Aurobindo Memorial School and finished high school at Christ University, cannot help but look back at his Bengaluru days with gratitude. “From doing a one-act play at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the mid-90s, which was my first stage entertainment experience, to watching cable TV with my grandmother when it was first introduced, this news has pushed me to reflect on my decades long journey. This has been such a big part of my life for so long,” says Vishwanath. He further adds, “When you are in a different country, you’re hustling in a different way. You have immigration-related things, whether you fit in or not, whether people accept you or not. This has forced me to look at things in all possible ways.”
From childhood, Vishwanath always had an inkling towards theatre or entertainment. Even after college, while working regular corporate jobs, he remained involved with a theatre group, though it became harder to commit due to time constraints. His first set of encouragement to stay in touch with his passion came in 2006 when some of the one-minute short films that he had edited were sent to film competitions. Anurag Kashyap, one of the judges, took note of his work and texted his director. During the 2008 financial crisis, Vishwanath decided to leave his cushy job and start working towards being in films.
After a television stint in Singapore, Vishwanath applied to many film schools, finally getting a spot in the American Film Institute’s (AFI) editing programme. “I also considered returning to India and figuring out if I could have a future there. But I think at that point in time, in 2009-2010, the kind of interesting, cool films that people are making now weren’t quite there. So, I was like, I’m going to try my shot at going to the ‘mothership’. Let’s go to Hollywood and see if my skills match up,” says Vishwanath, who has been in this profession since 2010.
Having an Emmy nomination for Reservation Dogs is extra special for Vishwanath since the series speaks about a sense of belonging. Being a ‘brown bearded guy who edits film in Hollywood,’ he could see the personal connection in his work. “My dad’s side of the family is Pallakad Iyer, my mom is from Chennai and I grew up in Bengaluru. I kind of had my identity crisis right from the beginning. I do ponder on the idea of what a home feels like. I tried to bring those emotions into the show,” says Vishwanath. The Emmys will be held and will be broadcast across the world on September 15.