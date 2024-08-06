An American dream

BENGALURU: It’s been two weeks since film and TV editor Varun Vishwanath found out that he, along with his co-editor Patrick Tuck, has been nominated for the Best Editor category at the Emmy Awards for the TV series Reservation Dogs. The 41-year-old ‘Bengaluru Boy’ says he still pinches himself to believe the news.

“It was one of those rough mornings, and my wife and I were rushing to drop our three-year-old off at preschool. On our way back, my co-editor, Patrick, called me. We weren’t working on anything together at that time, so I was very surprised he was calling. Then he said, ‘We got nominated.’ I sort of expected that the series would be nominated for Best Comedy Series as it was doing pretty well. But Patrick immediately corrected me. ‘No, no, you and I. We got nominated for best editing.’ I was in the middle of the road, driving, and I was just shocked. I just stopped the car. This is crazy,” recalls Vishwanath.

Despite being comfortably settled in Los Angeles, Vishwanath, who attended Sri Aurobindo Memorial School and finished high school at Christ University, cannot help but look back at his Bengaluru days with gratitude. “From doing a one-act play at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the mid-90s, which was my first stage entertainment experience, to watching cable TV with my grandmother when it was first introduced, this news has pushed me to reflect on my decades long journey. This has been such a big part of my life for so long,” says Vishwanath. He further adds, “When you are in a different country, you’re hustling in a different way. You have immigration-related things, whether you fit in or not, whether people accept you or not. This has forced me to look at things in all possible ways.”