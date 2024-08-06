BBMP to check for building code violation

BENGALURU: Following the brutal murder of a woman at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala last month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to check if PGs are following the National Building Code (NBC).

This apart, the Palike is coming up with guidelines that will also include mandating PG accommodations to have security, CCTV cameras and reception like in hotels.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with senior officials to discuss various issues, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they are taking the murder of the young woman seriously.

“Guidelines will be issued to PGs to prevent such incidents from happening in the coming days. Separate guidelines are being issued for PG centres within Bengaluru and strict action will be taken if they are violated,” said Girinath.

Speaking about the dengue situation, he said dengue cases are under control in Bengaluru.

As many as 600 fogging and 600 spraying machines have been deployed. He said with the help of nursing students, they are conducting house-to-house awareness visits about dengue fever.

“The city had been seeing more than 200 cases of dengue every day in the recent past. Now, this number has come down to 160 and dengue fever is under control,” said Girinath.