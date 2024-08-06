Bengaluru: Bowring to transform into a multi-speciality hospital

BENGALURU: In a bid to alleviate the burden on other government hospitals and improve healthcare accessibility, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil announced that the new super speciality hospital, set to replace the existing Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, will offer a comprehensive range of treatments, including cardiology, neurology, and plastic surgery. Dr Patil made the announcement during his visit to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (Bowring Hospital) on Monday. “These facilities are being introduced in Shivajinagar as it is a densely populated area, and with the multi-specialty institution in place, the residents would be able to access quality healthcare without needing to travel far,” he said.

Dr Patil mentioned that Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders will receive healthcare for free and highlighted plans about the upcoming ten-storey super speciality facility. He also inspected the dengue ward during which he interacted with the patients, and inquired about their treatment and the hospital’s facilities.

Addressing the media after his visit, Dr Patil stressed that the hospital will be opened soon. “I visited 500-bed facility in the Bowring Hospital and also gathered all required information about the super speciality hospital. The yet to open facility will significantly help all, specifically the poor and middle-class, and all kinds of treatment will be made available,” Dr Patil said and further highlighted that discussions are ongoing with directors of reputed hospitals to ensure the provision of quality healthcare.

Dr Patil also highlighted that Charaka Superspeciality Hospital, which has been closed for over two years and previously served as a COVID-19 center, is set to reopen in a month. The facility, constructed by the BBMP and a part of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, will now offer a range of superspecialty services.

After inspecting Bowring Hospital, Dr Patil also visited Russel Market and surrounding areas, along with Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and a team of senior doctors.