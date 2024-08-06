NAAC to give leeway to rural edu institutions seeking accreditation

BENGALURU: To mainstream 58% of higher education institutions (HEIs) based out of rural and remote areas that also have a relatively low gross enrolment ratio (GER) in the country, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is looking at lowering the metric score for such institutions.

While newly formed parameters such as input, process, quality and output will stay the same, only during the first binary accreditation cycle will HEIs be allowed some leeway, said NAAC Director Ganesan Kannabiran. Soon, the government is also aiming to give accreditation to all institutions and make it compulsory.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the council in Bengaluru on Monday. As many as 60 participants from higher education institutions across 28 states and eight Union territories participated in the workshop that focussed on the binary accreditation framework (BAF) proposed by the Dr Radhakrishnan committee.

“The council has decided to be sensitive to the requirements of institutions in rural and remote areas. We are holding these workshops to understand their challenges. So far, we understand that HEIs in such areas lack access to good faculty members, poor infrastructure, access to technology and no scope for collaborations or internships for students,” said Kannabiran.

He added that to mainstream these institutes, NAAC has also proposed appointment of mentors to handhold them through the processes and help them attain the qualities required for binary and maturity-based accreditation.

“We have created a new attribute called ‘situatedness’ -- the challenges they face, the plan to overcome them and over a period they will be evaluated on those measures taken,” the NAAC director said.

The fee charged under the new methodology will be relatively low compared to the current figures and will further be reduced for HEIs based in rural and remote areas, Kannabiran said.