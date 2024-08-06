Sketching history

BENGALURU: A cartoon is a versatile tool – it can distil complex ideas, offer sharp satire on political issues, and speak directly to the masses while making a bold statement. Yet, only a select few have truly mastered the art of carving out a unique voice, especially when it comes to India’s complex and ever-changing political landscape. Among them is Abu Abraham, who stands out for his distinct style and incisive commentary in the world of political cartoons.

To celebrate Abraham’s centenary year, the artist’s daughters Ayisha Abraham and Janaki Abraham are hosting a retrospective of his original works with Abu’s World, at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. “In planning this exhibition, I started going through files, many of which had not been opened before. In earlier exhibitions, we mostly showed iconic drawings that are well-known to the public, like censored drawings from the Emergency period.

This time, we were able to find unseen drawings that reflect the detail of Indian politics through the decades. For example, in 1969, the Congress Party split, and we selected drawings that chronicle the events of that year. The cartoons are able to tell a story about a political past that many people may not remember. Some of the cartoons are lesser-known and of events that, may have faded in public memory, and yet they played a crucial role in shaping current affairs; politically and socially,” shares Ayisha.

Abraham, who began drawing cartoons at the tender age of three, went on to create an enduring legacy from Kerala to London and back to India, working for multiple publications. The ongoing exhibition showcases 120 original works, offering a deep dive into the artist’s storied career. “We explored different lenses through which to view his work.