Sketching history

BENGALURU: A cartoon is a versatile tool – it can distil complex ideas, offer sharp satire on political issues, and speak directly to the masses while making a bold statement. Yet, only a select few have truly mastered the art of carving out a unique voice, especially when it comes to India’s complex and ever-changing political landscape. Among them is Abu Abraham, who stands out for his distinct style and incisive commentary in the world of political cartoons.
To celebrate Abraham’s centenary year, the artist’s daughters Ayisha Abraham and Janaki Abraham are hosting a retrospective of his original works with Abu’s World, at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. “In planning this exhibition, I started going through files, many of which had not been opened before. In earlier exhibitions, we mostly showed iconic drawings that are well-known to the public, like censored drawings from the Emergency period.
This time, we were able to find unseen drawings that reflect the detail of Indian politics through the decades. For example, in 1969, the Congress Party split, and we selected drawings that chronicle the events of that year. The cartoons are able to tell a story about a political past that many people may not remember. Some of the cartoons are lesser-known and of events that, may have faded in public memory, and yet they played a crucial role in shaping current affairs; politically and socially,” shares Ayisha.
Abraham, who began drawing cartoons at the tender age of three, went on to create an enduring legacy from Kerala to London and back to India, working for multiple publications. The ongoing exhibition showcases 120 original works, offering a deep dive into the artist’s storied career. “We explored different lenses through which to view his work.
First, we looked at his early work to represent the evolution of his style, and then the work once he returned to India, where he began to develop a unique style. This coincided with the Indira Gandhi’s era, from 1969 to the time she lost the election in 1977, a crucial time in India’s history where you can see how his response to politics, and drawing are evolving in tandem with the changing times and his own personal growth,” she says. “While curating, we were also coming up to a general election, so we have included drawings that comment on the democratic processes, which was being debated widely.”
Abu’s World also includes Abraham’s response to attending the Eichmann trials in Jerusalem in 1961 and visiting the Palestinian camps in 1967. Ayisha highlights, “Curating this exhibition meant looking for pieces that still resonate today like the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Events that echo the present condition of the nation and the world, as well, because the past has not really resolved itself. The exhibition also explores war and peace, federalism, and regional tensions, all of which remain relevant today. You can see how his work unfortunately reflects how a lot of things in the world have not changed at all.”
Additionally, the retrospective will feature a screening of Abu’s animated film, No Arks, which won a British Film Institute Special Award in 1970 and follows the traditional story of Noah’s Ark with a twist where Noah’s Ark is not the only Ark to survive. The film will be shown at the Bangalore International Centre on August 23, along with another set of Abraham’s original works.
(Abu’s World will be open till August 31 at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford House, Off MG Road)