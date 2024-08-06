The value of love

BENGALURU: If you ask people who have been in long and healthy relationships what helped them keep their relationships ongoing, safe, and healthy, chances are they will say their values matched. They might mention other factors like shared interests, a similar sense of humour, a shared sense of purpose, or even sustained attraction to each other. However, the idea of matching values is likely to be among the top reasons why a relationship works well.

When a couple shares the same values, it is easy to see why they get along very well. However, we don’t necessarily need perfectly matching values. More important than matching values is the ability of the people in the relationship to share where their values differ, understand more about each other through these differences, and feel more connected and closer without – this is the important bit – any judgment of each other’s value system as superior or inferior.

Take, for example, a situation where one partner highly values kindness and is willing to lie a little to be kind, while the other values honour and honesty, telling things exactly as they see them, without necessarily using hurtful words but not mincing words either. The values each holds up might seem different and, in certain contexts, might even feel opposed to each other.

However, that doesn’t make one value better than the other. Both kindness and honesty are admirable values in and of themselves. In a relationship where partners differ in this way, if each can appreciate the other for what they value without judging them, the couple will likely gain a deeper understanding of each other and learn that much more about one another.