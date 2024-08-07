Bengaluru: Unknown woman hangs self in residential building

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a four-storey residential building on 15th Cross, Margosa Road in Malleswaram on Tuesday morning.

The woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained, and she was not a resident of the building. The police said between 7.30 and 7.45 am, a resident of the building came out of his flat to check after a dog started barking continuously, and found a woman hanging near the steps on the fourth floor.

After analysing nearby CCTV footage, it was found that the woman came with two ropes in a bag. She looked for places and entered the building after noticing that there was no security guard. She climbed the stairs to the fourth floor, and hanged herself from a hook with a rope. A bus ticket from Majestic to Malleswaram was found on the body, police said adding that they didn’t find any death note.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or are in need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.