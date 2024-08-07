‘Casting director’ promises movie role, dupes girl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old girl has lodged a police complaint stating that she was duped of Rs 1.7 lakh by a man who promised to cast her in a Tamil movie.

Nanditha K Shetty of Chunchaghatta Main Road, a student of a private college, filed a complaint with the Konanakunte police on August 1.

Police said Nanditha saw a Tamil movie advertisement on Instagram and registered her name and mobile number. An unknown person messaged her on WhatsApp introducing himself as Suresh Kumar and claimed to be a casting director for the Tamil movie ‘Hunter’. The accused took an audition online and promised her a role in the film.

He told her that she needs to pay for charges such as agreement, stamp duty, passport and flight expenses. In multiple transactions, the girl transferred Rs 1.70 lakh to the accused in July. When the accused asked for more money, Nanditha grew suspicious and cross-checked to realise that she was cheated, police said.