Bomb mock drill at Kempegowda International Airport mark aviation security culture week

BENGALURU: As part of the bureau of Civil Aviation Security's Aviation Security Culture Week, safety messages on flight tickets, boarding passes and announcements by crew inside flights are going on mark the Aviation Security Culture Week at the Kempegowda international airport.

This is the second consecutive year that the BCAS is holding the event nationwide to get flyers involved in the security screening process. The event, which commenced on August 5 inside the terminals of KIA, will continue till August 11.

An airport source told TNIE, “We had a mock drill conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) inside Terminal 2 of the airport on August 6. The mockdrill depicted a bomb left abandoned. The bomb detection and disposal squad accompanied by its canines were immediately pressed into action. A Containment vehicle was rushed to the spot. The bomb was retrieved and disposed of safely.”

The fire department, Karnataka police, staff of the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, and BCAS took part in the two-hour drill.

The theme for this year;s security culture week is “Enhancing Passenger security through the process of diversification,” the source said.

Diversification refers to the need for passengers to divest themselves of all belongings that could hamper security checks like watches, belts, shoes or other metal items.

“These items cause a beep alert when the flyer passes through the door frame metal detector or when the hand-held metal detector identifies them. This in turn distracts the concentration of those carrying out security checks. We urge the public to remove such items and hand them over in the tray for separate checks,” he said.

Security-related messages have been depicted outside shops and at various places inside both terminal 1 and 2 of the airport to sensitise the public, he said.