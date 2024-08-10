Public servants using innovative techniques to safeguard against risks: Lokayukta court

BENGALURU: An innovative technique by public servants of engaging mediators and private individuals for corruption by presenting them as government servants has become a new trend to safeguard themselves from possible risks, the Special Court for Lokayukta said. The observation came while the court was rejecting bail petitions of four accused officials, including Special Tahsildar of Bengaluru South Nagaraj V.

Judge KM Radhakrishna rejected the bail applications of Nagaraj, Shirastedar (Manager) Manjunatha M, First Division Assistant Shilpa G and private person Hemanth Kumar, who had been appointed unofficially in the office of special tahsildar as computer operator at Kandaya Bhavan on Kempegowda Road in Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested all of them on July 31, while they were accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe through Hemanth Kumar. The complainant was paying them to effect pakka phodi and verification of 2 acres 22 guntas of land, belonging to Nanaraoat Sunkadakatte, which was pending for six months. The court noted that the unofficial engagement of Hemanth Kumar is one instance of a new trend which indeed strengthens the contention of the public prosecutor that the accused Kumar was meant to collect the bribe from the public on behalf of other accused on the pretext of being a computer operator.

“Appointment of this kind by public servants in almost all public offices for the collection of bribes is an open secret. This is the living example to understand the range of corruption in the public offices which is helpless situation facing the common people who approach with hope of getting their work done,” the court noted.

‘Sahebru invested capital to get the seat’

Shirastedar: Saheb (Special Tahsildar) is asking Rs 2 lakh

Complainant: 2 lakhs! Why so much sir?

Shirastedar: He (Special Tahsildar) invested capital to get the seat

Complainant: What is your share in this?

Shirastedar: Give Rs 2.5 lakh in all, get the signature done in front of you and send the file to the Assistant Commissioner.