Bengaluru woman finds hidden camera at cafe, outlet's staff arrested

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old person was arrested for allegedly recording videos from the women’s washroom of a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Manoj of Bhadravati was working for over six months in the Third Wave Coffee outlet located at New BEL Road.

The incident came into light when a customer found a mobile with the camera on, concealed in the dustbin in the toilet. The camera was put on flight mode to avoid getting calls or any notifications and was placed in a way facing the toilet seat, police said.

The incident went viral after the Instagram account 'gangsofcinepur' put out a story stating, a hidden camera was found inside the washroom of third wave coffee outlet in Bengaluru.

It as quickly found out that the phone belonged to one of the men working in the cafe. The police was called and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken.

Following the complaint by the customer, the cafe management acted swiftly to address the situation and found the culprit after verifying the staff's phone. They have also dismissed him.

Sadashivnagar police have registered a case and investigation is going on.