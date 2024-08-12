19 buildings to face BBMP bulldozers

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozers that were sitting idle for over a year after the stormwater encroachment clearance drive came to a halt are likely to roar again as the Palike has invited a tender to remove unauthorised floors/tenements (flats) in apartments. As per documents, 19 such high-rise buildings are likely to face action.

The documents accessed by The New Indian Express show that the BBMP, during an investigation into illegal buildings in the Mahadevapura zone, found that builders have gone ahead and added additional floors despite notices issued to them.

In some cases, builders have deviated 100% from the approved plans.

“Out of 19 buildings, the tender notification to remove unauthorised floors and deviated portions for six buildings is happening for the second time. If no one participates in the tender, the executive engineer of the subdivision will decide whether the Palike should initiate action on its own or again invite tenders,” said Shwetha, Assistant Executive Engineer, KR Puram Subdivision.

BBMP officials said builders show G+3 with four tenements in the plan, but end up adding five to six floors with over 35 tenements.