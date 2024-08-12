19 buildings to face BBMP bulldozers

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozers that were sitting idle for over a year after the stormwater encroachment clearance drive came to a halt are likely to roar again as the Palike has invited a tender to remove unauthorised floors/tenements (flats) in apartments. As per documents, 19 such high-rise buildings are likely to face action.
The documents accessed by The New Indian Express show that the BBMP, during an investigation into illegal buildings in the Mahadevapura zone, found that builders have gone ahead and added additional floors despite notices issued to them.
In some cases, builders have deviated 100% from the approved plans.
“Out of 19 buildings, the tender notification to remove unauthorised floors and deviated portions for six buildings is happening for the second time. If no one participates in the tender, the executive engineer of the subdivision will decide whether the Palike should initiate action on its own or again invite tenders,” said Shwetha, Assistant Executive Engineer, KR Puram Subdivision.
BBMP officials said builders show G+3 with four tenements in the plan, but end up adding five to six floors with over 35 tenements.
“An example is that of Sai Supriya Ventures - Happy Nest on 1st Cross Yamuna-Krishna Road of Sai Serenity Layout in Basavanapura ward. It has 48 tenaments in six-and-a-half floors, as against the approved plan of 30 tenaments of 1 BHK and ground-plus three floors. There is also no required setback, car parking, etc,” a BBMP engineer said.
A demolition order has also been issued against Building Number 9/2 ‘Dhruv Homes’ by SLN Constructions in the same layout as five floors have been added, while the permission was given for G+3. The owners had shown four tenaments in the plan, but now have 25 tenements, he added.
“A demolition order has been passed against Skyrah Lake View Apartment - 1 on Krishna-Yamuna Road. The permission was given for ground-plus three floors with four tenements, but the builder has put up six floors with 25 tenements, without the required setback and car parking,” said the BBMP engineer.
Sources said violations by builders are because of the failure of the assistant director of town planning and also ward engineers. “The officials just give approvals/notices and remain silent. They should have stopped and also complained to police and seized equipment,” sources stressed.