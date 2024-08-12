52 mm rainfall in Bengaluru in 12 hours brings city to its knees

BENGALURU: A 52mm rainfall on early morning from Sunday late evening to Monday morning brought Bengaluru to its knees.

Like previous times Mahadevapura Zone witnessed flood like situation. Many low-lying area in other parts also were inconvenienced.

Motorists traveled to their offices and other daily work places in the rain on Monday morning. Major roads in the city were flooded causing traffic problems. School vans were stranded on water logged roads and office goers on Varthur and Bellandur in IT zone faced traffic issue as main road has been flooded.

Vehicular traffic moving towards Mekhri Circle from Hebbala flyover and Esteem Mall is slow. Vehicles leaving Electronic City Elevated Road near Veerasandra got stuck in traffic, and people traveling on this road resorted to detours.

In many parts of BBMP's jurisdiction also, rainwater caused a problem due to waterlogging. It was also a problem in many places. In Hebbala, Mekhri Circle and Nagawara, the police removed garbage so that the rainwater could flow in the drain.