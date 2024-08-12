Six persons including four school children injured as uprooted trees falls on them in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following heavy rains, Six persons including four school-going children were injured when a tree was uprooted and fell them at Marutiseva Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to the information, Manikyavel, a motorist suffered serious injuries to his ribs. Vijayalakshmi, a woman suffered a fracture on her thigh, while he was taking her two children to school. However, the two children escaped with minor injuries. Two other children have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

All the injured were rushed to a Private hospital at Banaswadi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the hospital.

Shivakumar will also inspect flood-affected areas in the city.