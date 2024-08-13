Post department loaders save kid’s life on rail tracks

BENGALURU: Two employees on contract work for India Post at KSR Bengaluru Station saved the life of a little boy on Sunday with their quick thinking and action. High drama unfolded at 6.15pm, when a boy jumped on to the tracks, chasing his balloon which was floating away. At this moment, a train started moving in his direction.

Umesh and Mukundan, daily wage workers, were on duty loading mail bags on Platform 3 when the Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Passenger, which was stationary, suddenly began moving towards the platform. They jumped on to the tracks and pulled the alarm chain, and then swept the boy off the tracks.

Umesh told TNIE, “We suddenly noticed a boy running on the tracks in pursuit of the balloon. At the same time, the Marikuppam MEMU started moving. We jumped on to the tracks and rushed to one of the bogeys and pulled the alarm chain, which stopped the train immediately. We had to save the boy somehow and this was the first thing which struck us.”

Mukundan told TNIE, “We were off-loading mail bags for the postal department. I have worked at the railway station for 14 years, and Umesh for 10 years. We saw the boy in danger and instinctively rushed to save him. Please don’t make us heroes for this small action.”

Their act earned praise and applause from passengers standing on the platform, the Postal department said. A post on X from the official handle of the Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, said, “The child was reunited with his parents by the postal staff. Their bravery and quick thinking saved a life. We are proud of their courage and dedication to service.” Calling them ‘bravehearts’, it added that the Railway Protection Force honoured the duo.