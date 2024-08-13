Treading through turbulence a much needed realisation in love

BENGALURU: Have you experienced a time when someone you love is being especially hard to love?

We might have fallen in love with the most kind, gentle, and loving soul, but even such a person can become very hard to love every now and then. It can be for a little while when the person we love seems to get into some kind of a mood where they are obstinate, stubborn and just being impossible. It can even be a single instance of what seems like out-of-character behaviour, where they seem like someone else altogether, or it could be a gradual change where they are now being someone that you don’t like very much at all -- maybe they are showing you a nasty and vicious side where they say horribly spiteful things or add in attacking words without you seeing any necessary cause.

We aren’t talking about changes in appearance – it might be that we prefer them with a certain kind of hair, and they up and go for a walk only to find them back with a head shaved clean of any hair, or they do something that temporarily changes how they look or feel or smell. That kind of thing might make us not feel quite attracted to them but they are not necessarily going to clash with your inner sense of them. If it is temporary and not something that might really impact you in the long run, you could just do a song and dance about it all, be outraged, and then carry on with life.