Two killed in separate accidents on city roads

BENGALURU: A motorist and a woman pedestrian died in separate incidents in the city on Monday. A 69-year-old woman died while crossing the road, and a BBMP garbage truck knocked her down on Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Jambusawari Dinne bus stand in Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station limits. Police arrested the truck driver, Mohammed K (20). The deceased was identified as Adilakshmiamma, a resident of Kembathalli in JP Nagar. Police said that around 6:15am, Adilakshmiamma and her daughter were standing near the bus stand, waiting for a bus to Andhra Pradesh to attend a relative’s funeral. When the bus didn’t stop at the bus stand, her daughter rushed to flag it down and told her mother to follow. As Adilakshmiamma hurried to cross the road, a BBMP garbage truck hit her, killing her on the spot.

Based on her daughter’s complaint, police arrested Mohammed and issued a notice to the garbage contractor. Police said the driver does not have a driving license.

In another incident, a 53-year-old motorist died after coming under the rear wheel of a truck, while attempting to overtake it. The incident happened near Bommanahalli junction. Madiwala traffic police arrested the truck driver, Ramanna (35). The deceased was identified as Venugopal, a resident of Kudlu and a saree vendor.

Police said around 11.30am, Venugopal tried to overtake the truck near Bommanahalli Junction, when he lost control and came under its rear wheel and was run over. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police arrested the truck driver.