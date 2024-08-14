Man makes bomb threat to Kempegowda International Airport, calls again to apologise

BENGALURU: A staffer at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a fake bomb threat on Monday evening from a caller from Hyderabad. He made a second call and apologised for making the fake call. A Non Cognisable Report (NCR) has been booked against the individual and cops will proceed to Hyderabad to arrest him, said police sources.

A top cop told TNIE, “The reception desk at the airport received an anonymous call around 6.30 pm on Monday about a bomb being placed in both Bengaluru and Chennai airports. Within a few minutes, the individual made another call to the same number and apologised for the earlier call. He claimed he was in an inebriated condition earlier and so made the first call by mistake.”

In the aftermath of the two calls, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee in the airport held an emergency meeting. The call never specified the terminal or the flight or any specific location. “We came to the conclusion that it was a non-specific call, which means it is a bogus one. Hence, a call was taken to ignore it,” he said. Operations at the airport were not disrupted in any manner, the cop added. “We also traced the call to Hyderabad. He specified his name as Reddy, but that could also be a fake name,” the cop said.

Firm gets hoax bomb mail

A private company in Puttenahalli received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, and police declared it a hoax after checking of the premises. Police said the management of Broadcom received an anonymous email around 1 pm, in which the sender claimed that explosive materials were planted on the office premises. The police rushed to the spot along with bomb and sniffer squads, but did not find any explosive substances. A case has been registered. ENS