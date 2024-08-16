Five held in connection with the beautician’s murder in Magadi, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The brutal murder of 32-year-old beautician Lalitha alias Divya in a forest area, in Magadi, on the outskirts of the city on Monday, has taken a twist. Initially, it was suspected that her 34-year-old husband, Umesh, a supervisor with a travel agency, was the sole accused in the case.

However, his arrest on Wednesday led to four more suspects being apprehended in the case. The beautician was murdered by a five-man gang. The victim’s husband, who was on the run, was arrested on Wednesday near Kunigal. The four other accused are his close friends. All the five, who are suspected to be drug addicts, have been remanded in judicial custody.

After murdering Lalitha, a mother of a five-year-old boy, the accused had shifted her body from Hujagal Hill to a forest area in Chelur, which is almost 5 km from the murder spot, on foot.

The other accused are identified as Shashank, Kiran, Rohit and Bharat, all in the age group of 25-30 years. All the accused are residents of Kurupalya and other parts of Magadi taluk and are daily-wage labourers. The body of Lalitha, a resident of Madanayakanahalli, was found buried in a trench on Tuesday. Just minutes before the murder, she had shared the live location with her friend Uma, which helped the police trace the body.

“On Saturday, Umesh went to see his wife at her house in Madanayakanahalli. He reportedly saw a youth from his village Kurupalya, nearby. Umesh had suspected that his wife was having an affair with the youth and often fought with her. Due to the repeated quarrels, she distanced herself from her husband three years ago.

After Umesh saw the same youth again near his wife’s house, he decided to kill her. He then hatched a plot and sought the help of his four friends. It was decided that they would call her, and get her to sign divorce papers.

After Lalitha confirmed that she would come near the court, Umesh informed his friends and asked them to wait near Hujagal Hill,” said an officer investigating the case. Lalitha was reportedly murdered on Monday, after Umesh took her to a temple on Hujagal Hill.