Karnataka Lokayukta office to go paperless

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta office will go paperless as it is adopting e-administration and digitising all sections to bring transparency and reduce the pressure on the staff, said Lokayukta Justice B S Patil at his Independence Day address on Thursday.

He further said that the necessary training has been imparted to the staff of the institution to adopt e-administration with the help of the e-secretariat. In the next phase, digitalisation will be introduced in complaints receiving and technical sections also, he added.

Justice Patil also said that the strength of the officials and the staff of the institution has increased after the merger of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The service details of all 1,247 officials and staff are being digitalised.

This apart, it has been contemplated to submit a proposal before the Karnataka Public Service Commission to take necessary steps for the appointment of nine posts of First Division Assistants and 26 posts of Second Division Assistants. This was in view of the shortage of assisting staff to the officials in the institution, Justice Patil said.

Speaking on the occasion, Upalokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra remembered those who fought for independence. Another Upalokayukta Justice B Veerapppa administered the oath to eradicate corruption, saying that removal of corruption is freedom in the real sense.