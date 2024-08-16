Karnataka: SWR records historic Rs 268.3 crore passenger revenue in July 2024

BENGALURU: July turned out to be historic for the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone as it recorded its best passenger revenue for a single month at Rs 268.3 crore, said Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Yogesh Mohan.

Delivering a talk after hoisting the national flag and inspecting a parade to mark the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Railway Colony, the DRM said, “In the first four months, from April to July 2024, SWR earned Rs 1,077 crore as passenger revenue, a 6.47 % increase over the corresponding period last year.”

Revenue through freight in the first four months of this fiscal touched Rs 2,632 crore at the originating stations in SWR.

Initiatives by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) like ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ and ‘Meri Saheli’ helped rescue 553 children and 10 women in the previous financial year. During the same period, the RPF recovered Rs 20.69 lakh worth of stolen railway property, registered 16,057 cases and seized 1,383 live reserved tickets worth Rs 44.52 lakh under the Railway Act.

Independence Day at KIA

Meanwhile, cultural programmes and parades marked I-Day celebrations at Bengaluru airport on Thursday.