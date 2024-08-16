Woman, two others including stepbrother arrested for honeytrap in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman and her stepbrother along with another male accomplice have been arrested for allegedly honey trapping some men and extorting money from them. The main accused had separated from her husband, and was finding it difficult to lead a normal life. She then came across reports of honey trapping, and her step brother joined hands with her.

She randomly gave missed calls to unidentified numbers. If any of them called back, she would trap them through her sweet talk, and start exchanging messages. She would then invite the victims to her house. Unaware of the trap, when the victims came to her house, she used to take them to the bedroom.

Her two associates would enter and threaten the victims and extort money from them. If the victims refused to give money, the main accused would threaten them of filing a rape complaint against them.

The accused are identified as Najma Kausar, 32, a resident of Agrahara Layout, her stepbrother Khaleel, 24, and Mohammed Ashik, 20.

The incident came to light after one of her victims, a delivery boy, filed a complaint in the Sampigehalli police station. Kausar had given a missed call to the delivery boy. Assuming that it could be somebody known to him, the victim called back and got trapped on August 8.

The accused had attacked him with a lethal weapon after they did not find enough money on him. The police are on the lookout for another accused who was part of the gang. Further investigations are on.